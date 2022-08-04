Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $194,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $16,582,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $145.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

