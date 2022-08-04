Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $213,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 12.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 261,507 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoPro by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GoPro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $114,289.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 283,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,391 shares of company stock worth $464,845. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

