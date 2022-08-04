Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $223,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NYSE PH opened at $290.06 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day moving average of $278.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

