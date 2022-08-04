Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $231,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.