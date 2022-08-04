Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,388,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

