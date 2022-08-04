Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $173,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Stock Down 9.8 %

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

SCI opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

