Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

