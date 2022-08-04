Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $220,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.7 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.