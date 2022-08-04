Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $221,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

