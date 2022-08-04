Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.7 %
COLL opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
