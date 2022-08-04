Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RYLD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.
