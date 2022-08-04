Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.