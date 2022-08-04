Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $218.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

