Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in KeyCorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.11 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.