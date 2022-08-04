Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $9,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.77.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

