Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,740 shares of company stock valued at $755,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

