Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,746 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.