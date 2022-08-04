Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 794 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

