Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pure Storage by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 595,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 520,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

