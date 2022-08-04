Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.1% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 233,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.93) to €5.45 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

NOK opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

