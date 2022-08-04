Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 11,993 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

NYSE ALB opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

