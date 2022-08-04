Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,650 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNC opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

