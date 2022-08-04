Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 397 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $105.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

