Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 521 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $48.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

