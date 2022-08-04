Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $177,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

