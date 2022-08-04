Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $184,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.60.

HubSpot Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $350.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

