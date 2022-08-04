Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $194,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DFS stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

