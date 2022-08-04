Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $207,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nordson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.87. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.