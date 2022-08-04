Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $220,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after acquiring an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

