Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $221,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

