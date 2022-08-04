Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $195.27 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.33. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

