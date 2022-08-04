Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.59.

NYSE:HCA opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

