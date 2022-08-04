Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.39 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.