Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

