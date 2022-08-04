Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

