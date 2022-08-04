Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

PayPal stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 128,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

