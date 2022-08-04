Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.