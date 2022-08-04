Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

