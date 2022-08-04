Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

