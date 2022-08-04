Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Issued By B. Riley

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Arena Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $49,740,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in The Arena Group in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group in the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
