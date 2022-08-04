Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.3 %
Beyond Meat stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
