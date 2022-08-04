Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Cut by Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.73.

TSE:BYD opened at C$161.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.52. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

