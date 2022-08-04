Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Lowered by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Realty Income stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.