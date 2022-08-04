Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Lowered by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

