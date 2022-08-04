Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Issued By Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

OGC opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.

In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,930.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

