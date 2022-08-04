Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issued By B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.49 million, a P/E ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,222.15%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

