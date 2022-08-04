Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Raised by National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.55. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.54 and a 1 year high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.