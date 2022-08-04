Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.