Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Lowered by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.11.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

