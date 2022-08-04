Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.60.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

