Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Trading Up 4.3 %

ROKU opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.44 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $422.30.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

