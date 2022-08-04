SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $343.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.31.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.88.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.